A's Ruiz receives base-stealing advice from Rickey Henderson

As Esteury Ruiz looks to follow up an impressive first season with the Athletics after setting the club's rookie stolen base record in 2023, he is getting advice from the best to ever do what he’s trying to do.

Known for his base-stealing prowess, Ruiz has been taking advice this spring training from the legendary Rickey Henderson, MLB's all-time record holder in stolen bases.

Ruiz quickly praised Henderson for his mentoring, noting that he never expected to meet the Hall of Famer, let alone pick his brain for base-stealing advice.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It is amazing to have somebody like that,” Ruiz said (h/t MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince). “I respect when Rickey Henderson tells me stuff. I never expected to even meet him. To have that chance to meet him and talk to him and get his knowledge is amazing.”

In his first full MLB season, Ruiz set the American League rookie record for stolen bases in a season with 67. This was despite a low .309 on-base percentage, one of the lowest ever recorded for someone with so many steals in a season.

Ruiz has been working on his swing mechanics and plate discipline during spring training, and even a slight uptick in his OBP could unlock another level for the young Dominican player, something not lost on manager Mark Kotsay.

“If we can get him on base at a .350-.360 clip,” Kotsay said. “He’s got all the chance in the world to conquer what he did last year on the bases and really impact this team.”

Ruiz along with Lawrence Butler are key components of a young A’s team that will look to rebound after two straight seasons where the ballclub lost over 100 games.

The squad has been tuning out the noise surrounding the uncertainty of the franchise during spring training, but the team will need big improvements at every position if they are to compete in a loaded AL West.