Brown continues hot stretch with three-hit game in Athletics' win

ANAHEIM -- Seth Brown had a great Friday.

The Athletics’ first baseman went 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer and two singles in Oakland's 5-4 win, its second consecutive come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Brown led an Oakland offense that finished with just seven hits, but he still raved about the A’s current confidence and hot stretch.

“I mean, it's just awesome to be out there with these guys,” Brown said postgame. “I mean, this lineup right now is hungry. The confidence in this lineup right now is awesome, and that kind of stuff rubs off on you.

“So being out there with these guys and just enjoying the game of baseball with them is just a blast right now.”

The A’s not only beat the Angels for the fifth straight time during the 2024 MLB season, but they also snapped a dreadful streak.

Oakland finished above .500 in a single month for the first time since July 2022.

Brown, who has played for the A’s since 2019, acknowledged what the long-awaited feat means to him and the team.

“Oh, it's awesome,” Brown declared. “The kind of talent we have in this clubhouse right now, it’s something that we're capable of doing. These boys right now are hungry confident, [and] taking great at-bats. And the staff out there is throwing their hearts out every night.

“When that kind of thing happens, I mean, this game just becomes a blast, and I think that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

The A’s might be 43-64, but they play with the heart of a champion.

Brown, in particular, gives his all every night because he knows the opportunity to call yourself a big leaguer can be taken away instantly.

The 30-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18. But since Brown was recalled on July 11, he has been on a tear, recently stacking multi-hit games.

“You know, I think so,” Brown said about his stint in Las Vegas being a reset. “It's one of those things where that kind of news -- when you have to go back down is is something you never want to hear. But to me, it's all about how you take it.

“It's one of those things where I went down and was like, ‘Okay, we got to start back from square one and see what we can do. Just come back and do what I can to help the boys win.”

Brown has upped his on-base percentage to .286 after his recent surge.

After going hitless in 13 at-bats between July 19 and 22, Brown has collected nine hits over his last four games, including Friday.

His second-inning homer helped the A’s recover from right-handed starter Paul Blackburn’s rough first inning in which he allowed four runs.

“It was just trying to get the next guy up,” Brown said about his at-bat. “Obviously, [we’re] fighting. Paul's out there. Paul takes them out, he leaves it out every day. And it's one of those things where you're just trying to get the next guy up to make something happen for him.

“[Blackburn was] battling and it's our job to to grind with him. For me coming up in that spot, I want to just get on somehow and put up a good at-bat and hopefully get to the next guy. And it just ended up that I hit a homer, and it was awesome, giving some runs to Paul and giving him that breath.”

Brown, Blackburn and Oakland ultimately earned the win, and aim to win their second consecutive series over Los Angeles with two more games to go.