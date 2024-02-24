A's willing to share Coliseum with local soccer teams in new lease

The Athletics appear to be willing to make concessions in order to remain at the Oakland Coliseum for the next few seasons.

With their Coliseum lease set to expire after the 2024 MLB season, the A's need to find a temporary home for the 2025-2027 seasons before moving into their proposed Las Vegas ballpark in 2028.

While the organization has explored options for temporary homes such as Sutter Health Park in Sacramento and Smith's Ballpark in Utah, the A's reportedly remain focused on remaining in Oakland until they move into their new stadium

After meeting with City of Oakland and Alameda County officials earlier this month to discuss a possible Coliseum lease extension, an A's spokesperson told The Athletic's Sam Blum that the organization is open to sharing the Coliseum with two local soccer teams: the Oakland Roots of the United Soccer League and the Oakland Soul of the USL women's league if a new lease extension is signed.

“We have shared with the City of Oakland and Alameda County that we are open to being co-tenants of the Coliseum with the Roots and Soul in 2025,” the A's spokesperson told The Athletic.

This development comes shortly after the A's in January blocked Oakland's new minor league baseball team, the B's, short for Ballers, from playing their games at the Coliseum starting in May.

Now they appear willing to share the stadium, just not with another local baseball team.