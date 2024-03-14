A's call Coliseum lease extension meeting ‘positive and productive'

The answer to the question of how long the Athletics will stick around in Oakland before moving to a proposed Las Vegas stadium could be answered soon.

A meeting focused on a possible Coliseum lease extension took place Thursday.

A spokesperson for the A’s told NBC Bay Area on Thursday that they had a "positive and productive meeting" with Oakland and Alameda County. They confirmed they will meet again on April 2.

The A's spokesperson released the following statement Thursday:

"We once again had a positive and productive meeting with the City of Oakland and Alameda County regarding the extension of our lease at the Coliseum. We look forward to continuing our discussions over the next few weeks ahead of our next scheduled meeting on April 2."

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

The city of Oakland, Alameda County and the A’s met last month about a possible lease extension and, as planned, met again in private Thursday.

"The city of Oakland looks forward to a productive conversation with the A’s and the county to discuss the team’s desire for a lease extension at the Coliseum," the mayor's office said in a statement.

The A’s would be looking for a short-term lease while they build a proposed $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas, which likely wouldn’t be completed until 2028.

Last week, the team released renderings of the domed ballpark, which would be built on a 9-acre site of the Tropicana hotel.

The A's also are considering Triple-A ballparks in Sacramento and Salt Lake City if they can’t come to an agreement on a Coliseum lease extension.