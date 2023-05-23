A's option struggling Opening Day starter Muller to Triple-A

The Athletics optioned rookie left-hand pitcher Kyle Muller to Tripe-A Las Vegas, the team announced Tuesday. Furthermore, Oakland is reinstating reliever Trevor May from the injury list.

Muller, who came to the A's as part of the Sean Murphy trade, has struggled in his last four outings this 2023 MLB season.

The 25-year-old has allowed five or more earned runs while on the mound. Through 10 games, Muller has registered a 1-4 record with an 8.04 ERA, not the numbers the A's might have hoped for the left-hander.

As for May, who transitioned from a starter to a reliever, he will return to the A's bullpen after dealing with anxiety-related issues. Oakland's front office praised the veteran for publicizing his mental health battle.

After naming Muller their 2023 Opening Day starter, Oakland likely envisioned the 6-foot-7 pitcher to lead the A's starting rotation. However, that hasn't been the case.

Nonetheless, heading to Las Vegas isn't the end of the road for Muller, as veteran pitcher James Kaprielian also went down to Triple-A after his early-season struggles.

The 29-year-old appears to have found his past form after two good outings against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Muller going back to the minor leagues might be the reset he needs to get back to basics and then return to the majors just as Kaprielian did.