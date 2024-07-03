Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA men's and women's basketball jerseys drop online ahead of 2024 Olympics

Men's and women's jerseys are available online just weeks before the Opening Ceremony in Paris

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The top basketball players in the U.S. are getting ready to swap out their NBA and WNBA jerseys for red, white and blue.

The men's and women's basketball teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics were announced over the last few months, bringing together some future Hall of Famers in the chase for a gold medal. With just weeks before the Opening Ceremony, fans can now order the Team USA jerseys for their favorite stars.

The men's and women's basketball jerseys hit online stores on Wednesday, as Kevin Durant and A'ja Wilson modeled the new Team USA look for Paris.

How to buy Team USA Olympic basketball jerseys

The jerseys are available on Fanatics, the Team USA Shop and the NBA Store.

Team USA Olympic basketball jersey colors

Men's team jerseys are available in navy and white. Women's team jerseys are available in red.

How much do Team USA basketball jerseys cost?

Men's and women's jerseys are available in adult unisex sizes for $149.99.

Team USA men's basketball jersey numbers for 2024 Olympics

  • Steph Curry: No. 4
  • Anthony Edwards: No. 5
  • LeBron James: No. 6
  • Kevin Durant: No. 7
  • Kawhi Leonard: No. 8
  • Tyrese Haliburton: No. 9
  • Jayson Tatum: No. 10
  • Joel Embiid: No. 11
  • Jrue Holiday: No. 12
  • Bam Adebayo: No. 13
  • Anthony Davis: No. 14
  • Devin Booker: No. 15

Team USA women's basketball jersey numbers for 2024 Olympics

  • Jewell Loyd: No. 4
  • Kelsey Plum: No. 5
  • Sabrina Ionescu: No. 6
  • Kahleah Copper: No. 7
  • Chelsea Gray: No. 8
  • A'ja Wilson: No. 9
  • Breanna Stewart: No. 10
  • Napheesa Collier: No. 11
  • Diana Taurasi: No. 12
  • Jackie Young: No. 13
  • Alyssa Thomas: No. 14
  • Brittney Griner: No. 15
