KD hails Steph's golden dagger as his ‘greatest' heat check

When Steph Curry secured an Olympic gold medal for Team USA with a devastating dagger against France on Saturday in Paris, all Kevin Durant could do was toss his head back in pure disbelief.

And this is someone who has won two NBA titles alongside the Warriors superstar, so Durant has seen his former teammate produce plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

But that shot -- Curry's eighth 3-pointer of the game -- was the best display of his incredible shooting prowess Durant has witnessed.

"I've seen so many [heat checks] from him now," Durant told Overtime after the game. "But that was -- on this stage, his first Olympics, the world watching, especially after what he did last game [against Serbia], to follow it up again, that's probably the greatest."

@overtime FOUR GOLD MEDALS FOR MY DAWG KD 🗣️ NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics is presented by @Google ♬ original sound - Overtime

Durant has seen some incredible Curry moments over the years, and before Saturday, Steph's iconic "double bang" game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 widely was regarded as his best shot and, at the time, tied the NBA single-game record for the most 3-pointers. Ironically enough, Curry and Durant weren't Warriors teammates then -- but the Slim Reaper watched the play from the floor in a Thunder jersey.

And now, as counterparts again on Team USA, Durant views the golden dagger as Curry's best "heat check" -- or when a player who is hot on the floor seemingly attempts a shot to see if they really can't miss.

With the Americans up six points with under a minute remaining, and having drilled three triples in the fourth quarter already, Curry got the ball back from Durant and faced a French double-team as the shot clock dwindled. But when he's hot, he's hot. Curry stepped back and completed the remarkable fadeaway jumper to effectively clinch a 98-87 win.

STEPHEN CURRY.



OLYMPIC “NIGHT NIGHT” DAGGER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bC3GERTfnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2024

Curry struggled shooting and lacked opportunities in his Olympics debut until Team USA's semifinal win against Serbia, where he saved America's hope of a gold medal with 36 points while going 9-for-14 from deep. And then he delivered again when it mattered most against France to earn his first and Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal.

And after producing yet another moment that will live on in the basketball history books forever, it seems as if Curry's greatness knows no bounds.

