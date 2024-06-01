Watch Steph, Canon adorably steal show at Giants-Yankees game

MLB's most historic and prolific team was in town Friday night, but it was the Curry family and the Golden State Warriors who stole the show at Oracle Park.

Steph Curry and his young son Canon were spotted playing catch in the Giants' dugout before San Francisco's three-game series against the New York Yankees.

While Curry's children have been no strangers to taking the spotlight before, during or after his Warriors games, Canon showed off his versatile athleticism with another sport.

Steph and Canon playing catch at tonight's Giants game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WkWCLJagwJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2024

Steph made a surprise appearance at the game and joined Dr. Clarence B. Jones for the ceremonial first pitch of the series opener.

Jones, 93, was the speechwriter and personal attorney to Martin Luther King Jr. and wrote portions of his famous “I Have A Dream” speech.

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman joined the two on the mound and the three shared a special moment together before the game.

Steph Curry joined Dr. Clarence B. Jones for tonight's ceremonial first pitch 🙌 pic.twitter.com/esNJhVleud — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 1, 2024

The Currys weren't alone in reppin' Dub Nation, either.

They were joined by several other young Warriors players, including Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos.

Canon Curry and the Dubs are at the ballpark tonight💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vzS6K2Pjrq — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 1, 2024

While the Giants dropped the first game thanks in part to the two bombs by Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge, there was no shortage of fun had by Canon, Steph and the Warriors.

