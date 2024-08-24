Why NHL's top goalie prospect was available to Sharks in trade

The Sharks made an ambitious move to expedite their rebuild, acquiring the NHL's No. 1 goaltender prospect Yaroslav Askarov in a blockbuster trade with the Nashville Predators on Friday.

San Jose received Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and a 2025 third-round draft pick via the Colorado Avalanche from Nashville while sending the Predators center David Edstrom -- a centerpiece of February's Tomáš Hertl trade -- a 2025 Las Vegas Golden Knights conditional first-round draft pick and goalie Magnus Chrona.

So how exactly did the Sharks -- in dire need of a long-term solution in net -- manage to acquire the league's most highly touted goaltending prospect? The first domino to fall was Askarov's request to be traded by the Predators, first reported by NHL Network's Kevin Weekes on Monday.

I’m told that Top Goalie Prospect Askarov has informed the @PredsNHL that he will not report to their @TheAHL team, and has requested a trade. #HockeyX #Preds pic.twitter.com/EQFGs7FUJK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 19, 2024

Predators general manager Barry Trotz acknowledged Weekes' report Monday but told The Tennessean's Alex Daugherty that the team expected Askarov to attend training camp next month.

After Nashville signed incumbent starting goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract extension in July, Askarov's path to significant playing time with the Predators got blocked, giving the Sharks a chance to land the coveted goaltender.

Shortly after aqcuiring Askarov, San Jose signed the 22-year-old goaltender to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

We've signed Yaroslav Askarov to a two-year deal. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 23, 2024

In speaking to reporters, Sharks general manager Mike Grier revealed San Jose's pursuit of Askarov began well before the completion of Friday's trade.

"We've talked about him kind off and on over the whole year, probably," Grier told reporters. "It came up probably a little bit at the draft, and then again afterward. He's obviously a super talented goalie, and there's not too many opportunities where you get the chance to go after a young goalie like this and add him to your group. We've kind of been in touch with them probably over the last year."

Mike Grier reveals the Sharks coveted Yaroslav Askarov for a long time before trading for the highly touted prospect 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f1DpIOXjD4 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) August 24, 2024

San Jose had built one of the NHL's most impressive prospect pools before the addition of Askarov, headlined by young centers Macklin Celebrini (No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024) and Will Smith (No. 4 overal draft pick in 2023) to go along with an exciting group of forwards that figure to play a long-term role in the future of hockey in Northern California.

After adding defenseman Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the only position where San Jose lacked a bonafide blue-chip prospect was in the net. Grier addressed this pressing need with a bang, hitting a home run with Askarov's addition, further strengthening San Jose's tremendous optimism regarding the future direction of the franchise.

Askarov was selected No. 11 overall in the 2020 draft, making just three NHL appearances while posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average. However, the 22-year-old shined in 44 appearances during the 2023-24 AHL season, posting a 30-13-1 record with a 2.39 goals against average for Nashville's affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

It remains to be seen what Askarov's immediate role with the Sharks will be, but San Jose's goaltender depth chart lacking an established heirarchy offers the 22-year-old an opportunity to secure a significant role at the NHL level as the 2024-25 season approaches.

