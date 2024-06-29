Sharks pick standout defenseman Dickinson No. 11 overall 

After adding Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks' focus shifted toward reinforcing their defense as San Jose selected standout defenseman Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Dickinson, 18, spent the last two seasons with the OHL's London Knights, proving to be one of the league's most reliable defenseman during his final campaign with the team.

This pick being used on a defenseman is notable, as San Jose packaged the No. 14 overall selection it received from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to move up three spots and position the Sharks to draft Dickinson at No. 11.

San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng spoke with an NHL scout before the draft, who had plenty of praise for Dickinson and what he brings to the table.

“Steady, very smart," the scout told Peng. "Really good skater. Skilled, doesn't have a lot of holes in his game. He's as solid as a defenseman as you can get in the first round.”

Dickinson recorded 70 points during his 2023-24 campaign with the Knights, scoring 18 goals and logging 52 assists with an impressive plus-56 during his time on the ice for London last season.

Now, Dickinson joins the evergrowing stockpile of San Jose's exciting prospects, hoping to accelerate a rebuild that returns the Sharks to NHL prominence in the near future.

