Sharks land top goalie prospect Askarov in multi-player trade with Preds

The Sharks have found their goaltender of the future, acquiring top prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators in a multi-player trade, the team announced Friday.

The Yaroslav Askarov sweeps are over.



Welcome to San Jose!#TheFutureIsTeal — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 23, 2024

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported the news earlier Friday.

San Jose also announced it signed Askarov to a two-year contract extension that begins in the 2025-26 season and is worth $4 million.

Acquired & SIGNED ✍️



We've signed Yaroslav Askarov to a two-year deal. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 23, 2024

“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement released by the team. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”

In a six-piece trade, the Sharks receive arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world in Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick (from the Colorado Avalanche), and prospect Nolan Burke for prospects David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona and a 2025 first-round pick (from the Vegas Golden Knights, top-10 protected).

Per the Sharks, “should the Vegas choice be a top-10 selection, San Jose will have the choice to transfer either their own first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, or the Vegas selection.”

In Edstrom and the Vegas 2025 pick, the Sharks essentially have traded their Tomas Hertl return to the Predators for Askarov.

