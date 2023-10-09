Eklund, Bordeleau make Sharks' 2023-24 opening night roster

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks have submitted their opening night 23-man roster.

Prospects William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, and Henry Thrun have made the team. They’re starting the season with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies:

Forwards: Alexander Barabanov, Thomas Bordeleau, Anthony Duclair, William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tomas Hertl, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Nico Sturm, Filip Zadina, Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen: Matt Benning, Kyle Burroughs, Ty Emberson, Mario Ferraro, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood, Kaapo Kahkonen