Eklund, Bordeleau make Sharks' 2023-24 opening night roster

By Sheng Peng

The San Jose Sharks have submitted their opening night 23-man roster.

Prospects William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, and Henry Thrun have made the team. They’re starting the season with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goalies:

Forwards: Alexander Barabanov, Thomas Bordeleau, Anthony Duclair, William Eklund, Mikael Granlund, Tomas Hertl, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Nico Sturm, Filip Zadina, Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen: Matt Benning, Kyle Burroughs, Ty Emberson, Mario Ferraro, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Goalies: Mackenzie Blackwood, Kaapo Kahkonen

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

