William Eklund

Eklund developing into winning player for young Sharks team

By Sheng Peng

William Eklund hasn’t won a lot in his career, but he’s becoming a winning player.

The offense is obvious: The San Jose Sharks winger put up three points in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, highlighted by this brilliant pass to Nico Sturm.

When did Eklund see Sturm?

“From the beginning, pretty much. Saw the three guys on me,” he said. “When I turned my back a little bit, I saw Nico coming there, and he made a hell of a play on the breakaway.”

The 22-year-old is on pace for the first 60-point campaign of his career, on the heels of 45 points in his first full season last year.

