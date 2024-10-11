Sharks' promising NHL season opener ended in familiar pain

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

A night that began with so much promise ended in a familiar pain for San Jose Sharks fans.

It was the beginning of a new era, led by 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 No. 4 pick Will Smith. There was an energy in SAP Center that we haven’t seen since the last time the Sharks were in the playoffs in 2019.

But San Jose, as they have so often in the last five years, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, blowing a 4-1 third-period lead to the St. Louis Blues and losing 5-4 in OT.

Celebrini, Tyler Toffoli, Fabian Zetterlund, and Barclay Goodrow scored in a heartbreaking defeat.

Of course, Celebrini and Smith were the headliners, and both made very promising NHL debuts. Celebrini had a goal and a spectacular assist, while Smith was involved in a noticeable number of scoring chances.

