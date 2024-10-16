Warsofsky believes Sharks headed ‘in right direction' despite losses

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

DALLAS — Ryan Warsofsky doesn’t want to talk about last season, and understandably so.

But there’s reason to believe, despite yet another winless start to this season, that the San Jose Sharks are, in the first-year coach's words, “moving in the right direction.”

It’s a small sample size, even after including Tuesday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars. Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea scored while goalie Mackenzie Blackwood turned back 36 shots.

So how does San Jose’s 0-1-2 start stack up against 2023-24's 0-10-1 and 2022-23’s 0-5-0 starts?

Of course, the games have been close on the scoreboard — but it’s more than that, especially at five-on-five.

