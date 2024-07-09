Report: When Sharks fans can watch Celebrini in Rookie Faceoff

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The first time that you see Macklin Celebrini play in a Sharks jersey won’t be Oct. 10, San Jose's regular-season and home opener against the St. Louis Blues.

The first time won’t be Sept. 22, the Sharks’ preseason opener versus the Vegas Golden Knights, also at SAP Center.

The first time should be Sept. 13, when the Sharks open the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles against the Utah Hockey Club, per John Hoven, who reports that the 2024 Rookie Faceoff will take place where the Los Angeles Kings practice, at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, from Sept. 13 to 16.

The Sharks promised to bring a star-studded squad to LA, from 2024 first-overall pick Celebrini to 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith.

Sharks GM Mike Grier confirmed on Saturday that Celebrini should participate.

