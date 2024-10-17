Bedard hopes to compete against Celebrini in Blackhawks-Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

CHICAGO — Connor Bedard was looking forward to playing Macklin Celebrini for the first time.

The Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at United Center, and it was supposed to be the first of many matchups between the old Vancouver buddies and 2023 and 2024 first-overall picks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Celebrini is dealing with a hip injury and has been since his impressive NHL debut on Oct. 10. Celebrini scored his first goal just 7:01 into his NHL career and added a highlight-reel assist in a 5-4 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“First and foremost, I want him to get healthy. The whole hockey world watched that first game. He looked great,” Bedard told reporters after the Blackhawks’ morning skate Thursday. “I’m pretty sure it’s not too serious. I think we go there soon. Hopefully, he’s playing then.”

Chicago visits San Jose on Oct. 31 at SAP Center.

So what did Bedard think of Celebrini’s debut?

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast