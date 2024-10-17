Celebrini remains out for Sharks' game vs. Jets on Friday

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

CHICAGO — Macklin Celebrini is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the Sharks' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday … but the rookie center won’t be activated for that contest.

That’s what Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now on Thursday.

“He’s progressing well," Warsofsky, who previously hadn’t ruled out Macklin Celebrini from Friday’s game, said. "He’s still in this week-to-week phase. I think he’s taking steps in the right direction. But we’ll get a better feel when we get home here on Saturday.”

Warsofsky says that Celebrini, dealing with a hip injury, is not skating yet back at home in San Jose.

The Sharks have a hectic schedule over the next few days, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night and the Jets on Friday on the road, a home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, then the beginning of a four-game road trip in Anaheim on Tuesday.

