Celebrini, Smith highlight Sharks' 2024-25 Opening Night roster

The Sharks on Monday unveiled their 23-man roster for the 2024-25 NHL season, and San Jose's top two youngsters unsurprisingly made the cut.
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith made the team, and the Sharks are rolling with 15 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders, with Thomas Bordeleau and Logan Couture starting the season on injured reserve. Danil Gushchin also made the roster after his stellar performance in San Jose's preseason finale.
Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed Monday that Celebrini will play Opening Night at SAP Center, per San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, after the No. 1 overall draft pick sustained a lower body injury in a preseason game last Tuesday night.
Here is the Sharks' full roster for the upcoming season:
Forwards
Macklin Celebrini
Ty Dellandrea
William Eklund
Barclay Goodrow
Mikael Granlund
Carl Grundstrom
Danil Gushchin
Klim Kostin
Luke Kunin
Givani Smith
Will Smith
Nico Sturm
Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg
Fabian Zetterlund
Defensemen
Matt Benning
Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro
Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun
Jake Walman
Goaltenders
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Non-Roster
Lucas Carlsson
Igor Chernyshov
Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured Reserve
Thomas Bordeleau
Logan Couture
The Sharks open regular-season play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at SAP Center, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. PT.