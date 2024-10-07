Celebrini, Smith highlight Sharks' 2024-25 Opening Night roster

The Sharks on Monday unveiled their 23-man roster for the 2024-25 NHL season, and San Jose's top two youngsters unsurprisingly made the cut.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith made the team, and the Sharks are rolling with 15 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders, with Thomas Bordeleau and Logan Couture starting the season on injured reserve. Danil Gushchin also made the roster after his stellar performance in San Jose's preseason finale.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed Monday that Celebrini will play Opening Night at SAP Center, per San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, after the No. 1 overall draft pick sustained a lower body injury in a preseason game last Tuesday night.

Here is the Sharks' full roster for the upcoming season:

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini

Ty Dellandrea

William Eklund

Barclay Goodrow

Mikael Granlund

Carl Grundstrom

Danil Gushchin

Klim Kostin

Luke Kunin

Givani Smith

Will Smith

Nico Sturm

Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg

Fabian Zetterlund

Defensemen

Matt Benning

Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro

Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun

Jake Walman

Goaltenders

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Non-Roster

Lucas Carlsson

Igor Chernyshov

Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured Reserve

Thomas Bordeleau

Logan Couture

The Sharks open regular-season play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at SAP Center, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

