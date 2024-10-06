Why Gushchin should make Sharks' Opening Night roster

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

So where does Danil Gushchin fit into the San Jose Sharks’ line-up?

He’s not Chuck Norris, so not anywhere he wants.

But putting up five assists, like he did in a last-second San Jose Sharks’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, should count for something. The Sharks scored three goals in the last three minutes to rally from a 5-3 deficit.

Gushchin is now tied with Mat Barzal for the NHL preseason lead with nine points.

“He’s done a lot of good things, and he’s obviously helped our hockey club in every game he’s played in,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s put himself in a good spot.”

Here’s the challenge for Gushchin though.

First, he’s waiver-exempt. The Sharks don’t risk losing him if they send him down to the AHL.

Second, he’s a 5-foot-8 winger who needs to be playing on your top-three lines and power play, to maximize his skill-set.

