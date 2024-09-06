Celebrini skates in Sharks uniform for first time: ‘It was awesome'

Macklin Celebrini donned the black and teal of the Sharks for the first time Wednesday.

Speaking to NHL.com, the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft explained how it felt to wear a San Jose sweater with his name on it during the NHLPA Rookie Showcase.

"It was awesome," Celebrini said. "It's the first time I've been in gear with it, and I'm going to see my name on the back. It's pretty cool."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A group of 35 NHL prospects took to the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia during the annual rookie showcase. The rookies skated, posed for their first official Upper Deck trading cards and took part in video shoots for EA Sports.

The showcase was also an opportunity for Celebrini to bond with former rival Will Smith, another Sharks prospect.

"I've played against [Smith] a bunch through the years, and it's good to finally be a teammate with him and play with him," Celebrini told NHL.com. "He's a great guy, and getting to know him over the last couple weeks, it's been awesome."

The two youngsters are the key pieces of a San Jose rebuilding project, with the franchise hoping the Celebrini and Smith will help elevate the Sharks back into contention.

The Sharks have had one of the worst records in the NHL in recent seasons, with last season a particularly rough year as the team went 19-54-9. The silver lining to San Jose’s struggles was winning the No.1 pick in the draft and selecting Celebrini, one of the top NHL prospects in recent memory.

With David Quinn relieved of his coaching duties and Ryan Warsofsky now elevated to head coach, there will be a new regime and a new sense of optimism in San Jose.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast