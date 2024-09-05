When top prospects Celebrini, Smith will make Sharks debuts

Want to see Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith playing in a Sharks jersey for the first time?

Both Celebrini and Smith are a part of San Jose's star-studded Rookie Faceoff roster. Fellow first-round draft picks Shakir Mukhamadullin, Quentin Musty, Sam Dickinson, and Filip Bystedt also will participate.

Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni are among other prominent Sharks prospects who will skate.

The full Sharks roster, which also includes tryouts goalie Dawson Cowan, and centers Nathan Pilling and Julius Sumpf, can be found here.

The San Jose Sharks will be participating in the tournament in Los Angeles, from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, against the Los Angeles Kings, Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche.