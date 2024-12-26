Watch Celebrini, Smith reenact LeBron's iconic Instagram live video

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are huge fans of the NBA -- and LeBron James.

The Sharks young duo posted a video to Instagram reenacting the hilarious James family video taken underneath a basketball hoop. The original Instagram live clip showed James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, taking turns shooting.

The audio from the original clip was overlaid onto the footage of Celebrini and Smith taking turns shooting. Eventually, Smith lays down a vicious dunk, almost bringing the hoop down to the ground, as he mimics James yelling, “On his head, on his head. Ain’t that what they say?”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Smith and Celebrini form the young cornerstone of a San Jose squad looking to return to relevance in the NHL. The two teenagers have reinvigorated the moribund franchise, giving it a much-needed jolt.

Celebrini has more than lived up to the hype after being selected No.1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, with 25 points in 25 games played. Smith has 11 points through 29 total games this season.

Still, the two teenagers aren’t taking themselves too seriously, which is a good thing given the sky-high expectations that have been heaped on them as they try to lead the Sharks back to the top of the NHL.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast