Why Draymond sees similarities between LeBron and Sharks' Celebrini 

Draymond Green is perhaps the biggest Macklin Celebrini fan in the world.

And if the four-time NBA champion hadn’t already made his case clear, he took the time to expound to reporters on the Sharks rookie center’s greatness after the Warriors’ 123-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chase Center.

How so?

Green compared Celebrini's current scenario with the Sharks to that of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was an 18-year-old NBA rookie in 2003.

“When you’re being compared to the greats at 18? Man,” Green told reporters. “LeBron James was compared to the greats at 18, and he outlived it. Mack has that thing, and I think to be compared to the greats at 18, whatever people’s hopes are or thoughts of what he will become, he’ll outdo that. And I’m looking forward to watching it.”

Prior to being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini flourished at Boston University, where he became the youngest-ever winner of the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player.

As a result, Celebrini, who turned 18 in June, has drawn comparisons to future Hall of Famers such as Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews by leading NHL analysts.

But Green detailed how he knew of Celebrini’s star potential for years, as Macklin’s father, Rick, joined Golden State in 2018 as the team’s director of sports medicine and performance.

"Well, I've known him since he was 10 years old,” Green said. “When you see someone walk in with their hockey stick the moment you meet them.

“I had a conversation with him and was like, ‘Yo, you’re going be the No. 1 pick … at 12.' And to see that come to fruition, and to know the work that he’s put in and everything that he’s up against, like, what a special talent to be 18 years old, and there’s nights where he’s the best player on the ice.

“I mean, wow.”

A fierce competitor himself, Green pointed to Celebrini’s mentality and tenacity on the ice as key strengths in his game, which he claims the Sharks center has possessed since his USHL days in Chicago.

“I went to see Mack play when he was playing with Chicago when we were in Chicago,” Green recalled. "This dude came in and chucked him. Crazy chuck.

“And Mack came back down the court and chucked the dude. The dude didn't fall. He went right back at him and skated to the penalty box. When your best player has that type of attitude, it sets up your organization for success.”

Green, who Celebrini recently called a “super fan” of his, has demonstrated his support for the future of San Jose multiple times this season.

On Friday, the Warriors star forward did so again – and it probably won’t be his last. After all, he expects nothing short of greatness from Celebrini for years to come.

“He just seems so much more advanced,” Green concluded. “His brain is as good, if not better, than his skill set.

“And his skill set is one of the best in the league already. I'm impressed by him, to say the least. I'm looking forward to watching him chase greatness.”

