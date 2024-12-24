Celebrini's hatred for losing will lead to more winning for Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

VANCOUVER — A distraught Macklin Celebrini took seven questions postgame.

In answering four of them, at times unprompted, he referenced his turnover that led to Elias Pettersson’s first goal.

Vancouver goal!



Scored by Elias Pettersson with 02:52 remaining in the 2nd period.



Assisted by Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland.



Vancouver: 3

San Jose: 1#SJSvsVAN #Canucks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/RmmtJzD72w — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) December 24, 2024

When asked about his season so far, at the holiday break — he’s scored 25 points in 25 games, a point per game, as an 18-year-old — he turned the focus on his own mistakes.

“I feel like I’ve played some good hockey, but I’ve been making mistakes that kind of cost our team against some of these good teams,” he said, “just those turnovers, can’t keep doing them.”

For the San Jose Sharks ... this is good?

