Celebrini's hatred for losing will lead to more winning for Sharks

By Sheng Peng

VANCOUVER — A distraught Macklin Celebrini took seven questions postgame.

In answering four of them, at times unprompted, he referenced his turnover that led to Elias Pettersson’s first goal.

When asked about his season so far, at the holiday break — he’s scored 25 points in 25 games, a point per game, as an 18-year-old — he turned the focus on his own mistakes.

“I feel like I’ve played some good hockey, but I’ve been making mistakes that kind of cost our team against some of these good teams,” he said, “just those turnovers, can’t keep doing them.”

For the San Jose Sharks ... this is good?

Macklin Celebrini
