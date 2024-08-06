Celebrini excited with ‘lot of nerves' for Sharks training camp

Macklin Celebrini is excited for his first Sharks training camp.

However, the reigning No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft also is human.

Celebrini honestly explained why he is nervous about his first Sharks training camp in an interview with NHL.com’s Jessi Pierce.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“It’s my first training camp, so there’s definitely a lot of nerves and a lot of excitement as well,” Celebrini said. “I just feel like not letting it consume you, but kind of fuel you. At the end of the day, you've got to take care of what you can control and the rest will take care of itself, so I feel that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Celebrini has dominated at every point of his young career.

The 18-year-old recorded 32 goals and 32 assists (64 points) in his first and only year at Boston University and previously excelled with San Jose’s 14-and-under squad in 2019-20.

Yet, the rookie still gets butterflies.

Celebrini, of course, brings Hall of Fame expectations to the Sharks organization that finished with a league-worst 47 points in its last campaign. And while he is feeling nervous about playing hockey at the highest level, he remains thrilled about his opportunity and what is in store for San Jose’s 2024-25 NHL season.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Celebrini added. “You never really think about failing before you even start. I mean, we’re going to try to win as many games as possible.

“You never want to go into a season thinking that you’re going to lose games. I feel like that’s the mindset we’re going to have. We have the group to do it, and we’ve made some great off-season moves.”

The Sharks and Celebrini have a bright partnership and future ahead.

Even if there are some initial rookie jitters.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast