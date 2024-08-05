Sharks pick Chernyshov talks Celebrini, playing for Saginaw

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The future’s so bright for Igor Chernyshov … he has to wear sunblock?

That’s what the second-round 2024 NHL Draft pick, who just signed with the Sharks, learned recently when he was at agent Dan Milstein’s pre-draft showcase in Florida.

According to an exclusive interview in Russian with Sergey Demidov of Responsible Gambling, Chernyshov “got a severe sunburn on the first day."

“I don’t go on vacation often. I had hardly been anywhere before. I was so unaccustomed to it that I believed that nothing would happen to me. But that is not an excuse,” the 18-year-old told Demidov. “After that, I missed a few training days because I couldn’t skate, but I don’t think it affected my position in the draft. Of course, it could have. But even if it was the case, it is not significant.”

Chernyshov, thought to be a likely late first-rounder, dropped to the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall to the Sharks.

