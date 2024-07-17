Sharks newcomer Wennberg looks forward to helping ‘exciting' rebuild

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

There are many things that excite Alexander Wennberg about joining the Sharks.

“I tried the rain in Seattle,” Wennberg joked first thing on Tuesday, “so I kind of look forward to try a little bit more sun on the West Coast this time.”

Wennberg, 29, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Jose on the first day of NHL free agency.

The playmaking center has averaged over half a point per game over his career, scoring 91 goals and 244 assists in 712 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Seattle Kraken, and most recently, because of a 2024 trade deadline deal, New York Rangers.

Wennberg shared other reasons why he’s excited to join the Sharks, from getting to be a leader in the rebuild, getting to know fellow Swede William Eklund better, and the advantage of playing with so many centers.

