Celebrini questionable for Sharks vs. Ducks with lower body injury

Macklin Celebrini’s status for the Sharks' game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday is in question.

Celebrini missed practice Friday, after a banner NHL debut in San Jose's 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick scored the first goal and recorded the first assist of his professional career in Thursday's defeat.

“Lower body,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Celebrini's injury. "He’s being evaluated right now."

Will he be ready to play against the Ducks on Saturday?

“He’s still being evaluated today,” Warsofsky said. "So, I couldn’t answer that question.”

Did this injury happen during Thursday’s game? Celebrini didn’t play the last 3:42 of the game, though he did return for overtime.

“Just lower body, and he’s being evaluated,” Warsofsky said.