Celebrini returns Sharks fans' roar to sold-out Tank in NHL debut

SAN JOSE — Right up until the bitter, bitter end, it felt a lot like the good ol’ days at the Tank, and Sharks fans gleefully pondered the possibilities of what the new season has in store.

A disastrous third period and overtime that resulted in a 5-4 San Jose loss definitely cast gloom over SAP Center, but it couldn’t erase the glee that beamed throughout the building for the kid they call Mack.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, made his professional debut against the St. Louis Blues, and Sharks fans loudly cheered whenever his picture appeared on the scoreboard high above the ice.

Already considered the face of the franchise even before the first puck dropped this season, Celebrini brought the masses to their feet when he scored San Jose’s first goal of the season off a spectacular 360-degree spin-and-shot that deflected off St. Louis defenseman Matthew Kessel and went into the net.

It was an electrifying moment in several ways, and it set the tone for the night — and possibly the season.

“It was awesome,” Celebrini said. “It’s everything I thought it would be for my first game.”

Macklin Celebrini shares his emotions after his NHL debut tonight pic.twitter.com/Kbqy3EDrBU — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

That type of atmosphere had been missing around these parts lately.

Dulled by a five-year stretch during which the Sharks were widely recognized as the worst team in the NHL, fans had become mostly apathetic to the franchise that brought pro hockey back to the Bay. Before sliding into that funk, though, the Sharks were perennial playoff contenders and amassed a huge hometown following.

The fun times ended when the winning did. The Sharks ranked 30th in attendance in the 32-team NHL last season, 29th in 2022-23 and 25th in 2021-22.

That’s almost certain to change this season.

Celebrini’s presence alone has brought a new sense of hope to the Sharks and their fans. The 18-year-old prodigy is everything San Jose needs: Young, athletic and extremely fast on the ice, with talent dripping out of his pores.

Chants of “We want Macklin” from the sellout crowd of 17,435 echoed throughout the arena, and fans were fully engaged throughout the game. The roars seemed to get their loudest on Fabian Zetterlund’s second-period goal that gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead.

Zetterlund joins the party 🥳



pic.twitter.com/QLNBYBD8hu — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

Even before the game, it already had a different feel in San Jose

Fans draped in teal waited in line nearly 2 ½ hours before puck drop, many of them talking excitedly about the Sharks and the possibilities for the team.

Macklin is for the fans 📸



pic.twitter.com/SXCmwtl3Ts — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

Once inside, the aura was one of optimism.

Lights attached to the seats blinked on and off throughout the game, and every close shot by either team was met by oohs and aahs. Although it was the Sharks’ season opener, there almost was a playoff-type feel to the proceedings.

When Barclay Goodrow scored on a wrist shot late in the second period, giving San Jose a 4-1 lead despite being on the penalty kill, the SAP crowd erupted in a loud and prolonged cheer.

Goodrow is BACK 😤



pic.twitter.com/gEAIdziz5P — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 11, 2024

The crowd was really hyped when Celebrini scored his first goal, but the hype wasn’t just for him. Fellow rookie center Will Smith, the Sharks’ No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, also made his NHL debut and took time to soak it all up.

“It was nice seeing the fans again, Smith said. “And how loud it gets in that building. It’s very special.”

