Sharks lead NHL in stat that could signal optimistic future

The San Jose Sharks lead the NHL in one or two-goal losses.

They’ve got 29 such losses, a league-leading 15 one-goal defeats and second-most 14 two-goal losses.

49 percent of their 59 losses have been of this close variety, including Friday night’s 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers.

Last year, they had 21 one or two-goal losses, and just nine one-goal defeats.

Just 33 percent of their 63 losses last season were this kind of “close”.

Is this progress for the rebuilding franchise?

The San Jose Sharks hope so. So how do they start to convert these close losses into wins?

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund and company being another year older will help.

“We have some guys in positions, some young players, especially, that are just growing and they’re learning…To play in this league, you need to be consistent,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “The more you get experience doing it and being in these positions, the more and more comfortable you get, and that’s how you grow. That’s how we’ll grow as a team.”

