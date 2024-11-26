Celebrini continues meteoric rise in Sharks' seven-goal rout of Kings

In only his 12th NHL game, Sharks rookie center Macklin Celebrini already is cementing his status as one of the league's most captivating players, particularly when he is skating on home ice at SAP Center.

The 18-year-old phenom erupted for two goals and an assist in San Jose's 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Celebrini became the youngest player in franchise history to record a three-point game, and the first 18-year-old Shark to accomplish the feat since Patrick Marleau did it on March 5, 1998.

The talent speaks for itself, but where Celebrini truly has shone early in his NHL career is as a leader.

After the win, Sharks fans rained cheers down on the talented youngster, who was quick to share the credit with the rest of his teammates.

"It's for our team, we won 7-2," Celebrini told NBC Sports California's Drew Remenda after the game. "Big win at home, we're going to keep going for the next couple games.

Celebrini now has 10 points in just 12 games, but again directed the spotlight on those skating around him.

"I mean my teammates, they're setting me up and putting me in good spots," Celebrini told Remenda. "I can't complain about them."

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft put San Jose in the driver's seat with a miraculous goal, sniping a shot from the left side over Kings goalie David Rittich that gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the third period.

MACK ATTACK FOR THE LEAD ‼️

pic.twitter.com/nM4tMBVu9A — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2024

Celebrini then followed it up with another goal from the right side, slotting a one-timer past Rittich to give San Jose a commanding 5-2 advantage.

Make it two for Macklin ✌️



pic.twitter.com/xpBsuFHV5v — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 26, 2024

After trailing 2-1 late in the second period, the Sharks went on to score six unanswered goals, giving fans a glimpse of the potential NHL powerhouse that is brewing down the line if San Jose's stockpile of young talent is able to reach its immense potential.

While that might be a few years away, Celebrini's arrival has turned the Sharks into an exciting product regardless of what the standings reflect with San Jose's record.

Monday's five-goal outburst in the third period showed that despite the expected growing pains, this young and hungry Sharks team has the chops to make significant strides this season and potentially lay the foundation necessary to return the proud franchise to its place among the NHL elite.

"I thought we played the right way, we stick to our game," Celebrini said. "[Nico Sturm] got us off going, first game back with a breakaway right there. And then I think we just rolled through it from there and we played the game we knew how to play."

