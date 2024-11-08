Sharks rookie Celebrini's first multi-goal game rooted in symbolism

Sometimes sports offer us poetic moments, delivering a distinct symbolism that transcends the present with a big-picture view.

Sharks No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini recorded his first career NHL multi-goal game in San Jose's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at SAP Center, doing so against a legendary goaltender that is destined for the Hall of Fame.

Celebrini, 18, is the NHL's youngest player, while Marc-André Fleury, who the rookie scored on twice Thursday, is the league's eldest statesmen as his 40th birthday looms at the end of the month. It almost felt emblematic of every sports movie you've ever seen, with the star of an older generation welcoming the challenge of an up-and-coming player tasked with playing a pivotal role in ushering in a new era.

The youngest player in the NHL, Macklin Celebrini (only 2006-born player), just scored on the oldest player in the NHL, Marc-Andre Fleury (only 1984-born player). 🤯 https://t.co/vOn1gc3aCr — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024

While Celebrini's postgame focus remained on the lack of team success, the rookie also appreciated the opportunity to face the legendary Fleury in what is expected to be the 21-year NHL veteran's final season.

"I mean, he's been in the league longer than I've been alive I think," Celebrini told reporters. " It's been amazing to watch his career. Obviously the runs he had with Pittsburgh, Vegas. Even in Chicago and now Minnesota. He seems like a great personality, and it's been fun to watch his off-ice antics as much as his on-ice.

Macklin Celebrini reflects on facing NHL legend Marc-André Fleury 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Uh3hgvc8JF — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 8, 2024

Celebrini's first goal tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, beating Fleury on a one-timer after Sharks forward Mikael Granlund served the puck up on a silver platter with an impressive assist.

RETURN OF THE MACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/p8hWhdTAmn — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 8, 2024

However, it was Celebrini's second goal that truly stole the show, despite the game effectively being out of reach when it occurred.

Late in the third period, with San Jose trailing 4-1, Celebrini swiftly skated toward the middle of Minnesota's zone, before ripping an incredible no-look shot that sailed over Fluery's left shoulder for a goal you'd have to see to believe.

Macklin Celebrini goes top shelf with an incredible no-look goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/0Xbp6MDr8v — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 8, 2024

The goal was sensational, and for a fan base well-versed in the long-term patience needed to see the Sharks' ambitious rebuild through, offered a silver lining in an otherwise tough loss at home.

For Celebrini, the goals don't move him if they ultimately aren't contributing to victories.

"Yeah, I mean you score to try and help the team win, and we didn't," Celebrini said

Despite being San Jose's youngest player, Celebrini's competitive fire burns bright. Roughly a month into his NHL career, it's clear that he is a player who won't settle for individual kudos if it means his teammates aren't enjoying the same spoils of praise.

As the Sharks build toward a brighter future, Celebrini's place as San Jose's greatest asset continues to be validated. The sting of defeat was clear after Thursday's loss, but perhaps one day Celebrini will be able to look back fondly on the first night he lit the lamp multiple times against one of the best netminders the NHL has ever seen.

Fleury has played over 1,000 NHL games, and has experienced the unbridled euphoria of lifting Lord Stanley's cup.

As the sun sets on his incredible career, Celebrini's is just getting started. The rookie's skill speaks for itself, but it's his relentless drive to compete that stands out early in what could be the first chapter of his own remarkable NHL story.

Thursday night goes down as a 5-2 loss, but digging beyond the numbers, Celebrini's performance is emblematic of everything the Sharks stand for at this point in time -- hope for the future.

Time will tell how Celebrini's own path unfolds, but it's hard not to feel confident in the long-term outlook of an incredibly talented player that is driven by one thing above all else -- winning hockey games.

