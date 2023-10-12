Sharks veterans detail mindset, goals entering 2023-24 NHL season

While the focus surrounding the Sharks during the 2023-24 NHL season is on the youngsters and how they develop, San Jose still has several important veterans on the roster.

Led by captain Logan Couture, mainstays Tomas Hertl and Mario Ferraro, and newcomer Anthony Duclair, among others, the Sharks will rely on that part of the roster to be coaches on the ice as the likes of William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, Henry Thrun and other prospects establish themselves at the NHL level.

NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil spoke to Couture, Duclair, Ferraro and Hertl at Sharks Media Day in September to get a sense of their mindset heading into what most believe will be a trying season for San Jose.

Couture, the Sharks' captain since 2019-20, spent his first 10 NHL seasons chasing Stanley Cups on an annual basis. But San Jose's current four-season playoff drought is the longest in franchise history.

Q: How do you keep going individually on the right track through some of these tough seasons?

Couture: “I think the experiences of playing meaningful hockey, playing in the playoffs is what drives every hockey player and certainly drives me. I want to get back to playing those games and playing in the playoffs. And, I believe that this organization is heading in the right direction. I think we've added some pieces this year that are going to help us and I'm looking forward to getting the year started.”

Q: Every team fights for the Stanley Cup. But where does this Sharks team start with goals?

Couture: “I think right now our focus is on the start of the season. I think last year we had a difficult start to the year. Our record wasn't great. We had a tough schedule to start the season going over to Europe. I know that sounds like excuses, but it was difficult for us with the new coaching staff. We had a short training camp, so I think this year we're really focused on having a good start getting out of the gates, playing good hockey, having a good camp.”

Duclair joined the Sharks after three straight playoff appearances with the Florida Panthers, including a Stanley Cup loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Q: Based on where you have been, what's your mentality in trying to help this Sharks group maybe in a different way than you did in Florida?

Duclair: “The goal stays the same. Obviously, we’re here to win the Stanley Cup. But you know, you got to be realistic as well. I just want to continue to grow, as a person, as a player. Entering my 10th year, I'm coming into kind of a veteran leadership role and whatever I can do to help the younger guys. I know we’ve got a lot of young, good skill forwards and defensemen in this organization. What I can do to help to them grow, is sharing my experiences and stuff like that."

Q: Outside of last season's Achilles injury, what are the things that have gone well for you in the past couple of years?

Duclair: "I've played with great players. Obviously I always credit my in my linemates. I was able to play one of the best players in the world and [Aleksander] Barkov, and guys like [Jonathan] Huberdeau and [Carter] Verhaeghe. They pushed me to be better and obviously gain some chemistry with those guys helped a lot. But like I said, just continue to grow as a player, as a 200-foot player, I think was the biggest key, biggest adjustment to my success."

Ferraro led the Sharks in blocked shots and hits last season. Neither were by accident, and likely will happen again this season.

Q: You blocked a ton of shots last year. You laid a ton of hits last season for this team. Are those situations you're actively seeking out or do those situations find you?

Ferraro: "I think it's more the way I play. I like to be aggressive. I like to be ‘in your face’ kind of style. I like the buzz, right? So in terms of the hitting, I just find myself in a battle and wanting to be physical. Blocking shot, I guess you could say in that way too. On the penalty kill especially. I try to get in front of the front of the shot, try not to give them a chance for rebounds. But overall I think it’s just the style of game that I have, more of an aggressive player those are things that I want to build on, continue to get better at. I want to pass the number of hits I had last year."

Q: You mentioned the Penalty Kill. Despite the Sharks' struggles, it was still a top-10 in the NHL. What internally do you see works on your team's PK and how it helps?

Ferraro: "Last year we had a lot of guys that fit that PK role, who were aggressors that wanted to sacrifice and get in front of shots. So I think that that worked really well for us last year. And I think a lot of credit goes to [Ryan] Warsofsky, our penalty kill coach. I think he did a really good job at giving us good video clips. That's really important, knowing what the opponents are going to do before you get out there. He did a really good job at that, and gave us a good structure and systems that we can kind of build within that foundation he's given us."

Hertl’s offseason efforts are evident in his current appearance, entering this season.

Q: From a physical appearance I never thought of you any differently, but it does look like you've trimmed down a little bit.

Hertl: "Oh yeah, a little bit. You know, we'll see how it goes during the year. It’s tough to get right. Everybody has a different body. Some guys can eat whatever, and they stay the same. For me, I have to be really focused with the season, and [after] so many games and you start eating late. It gets harder. Over this summer, I come back here a little leaner than other years."

Q: The Sharks won eight games at The Tank last year. You remember the days of when that building was packed and the environment. Much as you want to win every game, isn't winning at home this season and moving forward, especially important?

Hertl: "It’s tough every time you just put your head down and go straight to the locker room because you lost a home game. I remember the times when we everybody was scared to be playing the Sharks at the Tank ... and nobody wants to play that first period because the Sharks always, you know, dominate a game. And for sure you want to change it, be good again, and especially win the home games. Because you want to win for your fans.