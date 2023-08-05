‘Building the Barracuda' takes Sharks fans inside development camp

Sharks development camp was filled with the team's top prospects last month, and the latest episode of "Building the Barracuda" gives San Jose fans an inside look at how the well-oiled machine works.

The second season of "Building the Barracuda" is underway, with its first episode shared to the Barracuda's YouTube channel Monday. The show, hosted by Nick Nollenberger, takes viewers behind the scenes of the AHL team's inner workings.

A significant number of players in development camp are set to comprise the roster of the 2023-24 Barracuda, with Sharks first-round picks of the 2023 NHL Draft, Will Smith and Quentin Musty, among those who attended. It was their shot to compete for a roster spot in the NHL, and the latest "Building the Barracuda" episode offers a mic'd up segment with Barracuda coach John McCarthy as well as an interview with strength and conditioning coach Rachel Llanes.

You can watch the full episode now: