Where former NFL GM ranks Purdy among league's best young talent

Brock Purdy continues to gain recognition from all corners of the NFL.

Former NFL executive Jeff Diamond ranked Purdy, who passed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (4,278 yards) for the most single-season passing yards in franchise history with 4,280 last season, No. 6 among the best NFL players under the age of 25 on his list for The 33rd Team.

The top 25 players at 25 years old or under 💫 pic.twitter.com/wJS57niPPb — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 4, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Diamond’s list, only Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson rank higher than the 23-year-old signal-caller.

“‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ as the last pick in the 2022 draft, has quickly established himself as plenty relevant after winning his first seven starts (including two playoff games before his elbow injury) in his rookie season and following it up with a tremendous 2023 season,” Diamond wrote.

Purdy led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating while throwing 31 touchdowns during the 2023 season, guiding the 49ers to an NFC championship and a Super Bowl LVIII appearance.

Purdy is the highest ranked quarterback in Diamond’s list, sitting a spot above the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud, last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence also follow Purdy.

“Brock Purdy led the league in passer rating (113.0) with 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. He directed the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC West title and then the Super Bowl before falling to the Chiefs in overtime,” Diamond continued. “He showed good running ability on top of his passing skill in a Pro Bowl season.

“A big payday awaits Purdy if he continues at his current pace.”

With a full, healthy offseason as the team's starting quarterback for the first time in his young career, Purdy also sits in the driver's seat to continue ascending anyone’s list, including Diamond’s.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast