Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Lance looks crisp vs. Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — Trey Lance concluded practice Thursday with a touchdown pass to conclude a well-run two-minute drill.

The only problem was the catch was not made on the other end.

Rookie tight end Cameron Latu, who admitted this week to struggling to learn the myriad of responsibilities that come with the transition to the NFL, was in the right spot when he went up for Lance’s pass in the middle of the end zone.

But the ball bounced off his hands and chest and fell incomplete to the ground.

“I thought we should’ve scored on that last one,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday after the 49ers’ joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Trey made a hell of a play on that last play, breaking out of the pocket and throwing, and ended up having a drop on that.”

Lance looked crisp and decisive through most of his 19 snaps during practice. He completed six of 12 pass attempts on the day.

With Brock Purdy entrenched as the starter, Lance is competing against Sam Darnold for the backup role. Darnold took only nine practice snaps and completed one of his three attempts.

Purdy took 27 snaps in practice and completed 11 of 16 pass attempts.

The team’s No. 4 quarterback, Brandon Allen, did not take any practice snaps.

Kittle sits it out

Tight end George Kittle did not take part in practice due to an adductor strain. Without Kittle, the 49ers’ tight ends were not a big part of the passing game. Ross Dwelley had the only reception from a tight end during 11-on-11 work.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw exited practice early with a hamstring injury. He joins a list of 49ers players who are sidelined with hamstring injury, including defensive linemen Drake Jackson, Kalia Davis and Robert Beal.

Running back Elijah Mitchell could be out for another week due to an adductor strain.

Strength vs. strength

The 49ers’ offensive line fared well during one-on-one pass-rush drills against the Raiders defensive line.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams won a couple of head-to-head matchups against Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Right tackle Colton McKivitz dealt well with Chandler Jones’ spin move, as each of the 49ers’ starting offensive linemen held up in the first go-round against the Raiders’ starters.

Things got more difficult for the 49ers in pass protection when it became a two-man game and the defensive line started using stunts. Left guard Aaron Banks returned to work after clearing concussion protocol and did not successfully pick up Jones as he looped to the inside.

Quick slants

— Rookie kicker Jake Moody lined up for two 48-yard field goals. He made both of them. Moody has only one miss during training camp, and that came when he left a 63-yard attempt just short during practice last week.

— The 49ers had two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges. Lance was the quarterback both times, once with Jon Feliciano and once with second-year player Nick Zakelj.

— Purdy got off to a hot start with a dart to Deebo Samuel on a deep-in route in front of the coverage of Raiders safety Marcus Epps, who spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

— The 49ers and Raiders will hold another joint practice on Friday. Few regulars for both teams are expected to suit up when the clubs meet Sunday in the preseason opener for both teams.

