How Shanahan phone call reportedly ended Williams' 49ers contract holdout

It took one phone call.

After months of standing his ground while awaiting a new contract, Trent Williams received a phone call from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan last Sunday, eight days before San Francisco's 2024 season opener, that ended the holdout.

"We need you," Shanahan told the All-Pro left tackle, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared in her latest column Saturday.

The 49ers dealt with two very public contract sagas this offseason -- one with Williams and the other with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk showed up to training camp and even traveled with the team to Las Vegas for its preseason game against the Raiders. Ultimately, Aiyuk signed a four-year extension worth a reported $120 million.

But things were different with Williams, who made it clear he wouldn't budge, even when the fines for not showing up to camp stacked up.

"You know the only way you are taking me off the field is on a stretcher," Williams responded to Shanahan during the phone call, per Russini. "I am fully committed to giving you all of my physical and mental being if you can provide the security I need off the field for my family."

The two, whose relationship dates to their time together in Washington, heard out one another. Soon after, they had a deal.

Williams and the 49ers agreed to a three-year, $82.66 million reworked contract, with up to $48 million guaranteed. Williams received the stability he longed for, and the 49ers had perhaps their most important player back.

Before that pivotal phone call, Williams and Shanahan had given each other the silent treatment for more than two months, Russini reported, with no texts or calls.

In fact, the last time they had communicated, per Russini, was at Christian McCaffrey's wedding, which Williams promised the star running back he wouldn't miss, despite his contract status.

At that point in late June, Williams and the 49ers were the furthest apart they had been during negotiations, Russini reported. Williams was nervous, knowing he'd see his coach, as well as general manager John Lynch, at the reception.

Williams indeed ran into Shanahan, and the two hugged and “exchanged some quick pleasantries,” per Russini. Then it was back to business.

Nine weeks later, Shanahan picked up the phone, made the call and sealed the deal.

