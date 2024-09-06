Lynch ready to ‘forgive and forget' Aiyuk, Williams contract drama

The 49ers’ offseason was a rough one for John Lynch due to stars Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams demanding the revamped contracts they both ultimately signed.

But the general manager doesn’t have any hard feelings after navigating the retention of the wide receiver and offensive tackle. Instead, Lynch is focused on San Francisco’s quest for its sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and being genuinely happy for the pair of 49ers offensive standouts.

Lynch appeared on KNBR’s “Murph and Markus” Friday and discussed the fortunate aftermath of completing deals for Aiyuk and Williams.

"Forgive and forget,” Lynch told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “I think that goes both ways. These things get intense... But one thing I've learned is you go from being in intense negotiations to hugging them.

“A big part of their life's dream just came true. That's a big thing. And our team is set up now too."

John Lynch, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams are ready for some football.



The 26-year-old Aiyuk and the 36-year-old Willams were two kids with NFL dreams before signing massive extensions with San Francisco.

And Lynch, a former 15-year NFL veteran and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, never loses sight of how sports and big contracts change lives, families and generations.

Williams has made $171.5 million over 13 years in the league; the three-year, $82.66 million contract makes Williams slated for nearly $250 million in career earnings by the time his new deal expires in 2027.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, truly signed his first -- for NFL standards -- life-changing contract.

The Arizona State product had made $35.5 million over his first four NFL seasons, but now Aiyuk enters his fifth campaign on the books to reach $146.7 million by the time his new four-year, $120 million contract expires in 2028.

Making money is one thing and being elite on the gridiron is another.

Aiyuk and Williams are two integral pieces to the 49ers’ juggernaut of an offense, and San Francisco would have been in serious trouble during the 2024 NFL season without them.

Lynch knows that keeping two of the 49ers’ -- and NFL’s -- best helps the team remain contenders. But he also knows that Aiyuk and Williams -- and their families -- can rest easy knowing they had massive paydays.

