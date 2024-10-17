Why Williams compares protecting 49ers QB Purdy to ‘Secret Service'

Trent Williams has one of America's most important jobs: protecting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's blind side.

The iconic left tackle spends his days trying to keep his signal-caller upright with as pristine a uniform as possible.

Williams shared a grand comparison of his NFL duty during an exclusive "49ers Talk" interview earlier this week.

“100 percent,” Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco about facing pressure to protect the blind side. “You’re kind of like the Secret Service to the President. Obviously, we know how important that job is.”

Quite the crucial gig.

Williams, though, always has been the man for the job. He is an 11-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro for his work in the trenches. He has allowed only one sack and has been penalized twice in 400 snaps this season.

Bad games are harmful for any lineman, but even more so for left tackles. If Williams doesn’t perform as expected, Purdy and San Francisco’s offense won’t be its typically dominant self.

“It definitely is a huge amount of pressure, especially when you got a quarterback that is really good,” Williams reiterated to Maiocco. “As long as you keep him upright, he’s going to make the right decision and keep the team in a position to win. It definitely comes with a load of pressure.”

Purdy is “really good.” So, Williams knows his weekly mission is to give Purdy time in the pocket, which in turn puts money in the left tackle's pocket, with $196.4 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

The 36-year-old truly is one of a kind, and surely, Purdy is thankful for his presence.

