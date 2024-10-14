Williams states 49ers' rematch vs. Chiefs ‘just another game'

The memory of Feb. 11 can never be erased.

The 49ers became the first team in NFL history to take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, once in overtime and still lose the game.

And it was not just any other game. It was the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs topped the 49ers’ field goal in overtime with a touchdown for a 25-22 victory in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The teams meet again on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in a regular-season game, and 49ers’ All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams put the game in proper perspective following San Francisco's 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

“It’s a game. It’s another game,” Williams said. “It’s not like we can get payback for losing in the Super Bowl. That ship has sailed.”

The biggest part of the 49ers’ upcoming game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is that they will emerge from the game with at least a share of the NFC West lead at 4-3 or they will fall below .500 for the third time in the early portion of the season.

The 49ers showed plenty of good things offensively and defensively in the victory over the Seahawks, but they will need a better all-around performance to defeat Kansas City, which is coming off its bye week with a 5-0 record.

“We got to come out and play complementary football,” Williams said. “Obviously, we know what type of team that is: One of the best teams in the league, all-star quarterback, great coach.”

The 49ers took three days off after their victory in Seattle and will return to the practice field Monday afternoon to begin preparations to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

