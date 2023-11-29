49ers injury report: Williams, Armstead miss Wednesday's practice

Aside from long-term injuries to members of their secondary the past two weeks, the 49ers appear to be in good health entering Week 13.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot), running back Jordan Mason (hamstring), and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) were not scheduled to practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

All three have a good chance to return to practice later in the week and be available for the 49ers' Week 13 game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers (8-3) travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in a matchup of the top two teams in the NFC.

Left tackle Trent Williams is expected to sit out of Wednesday's practice as part of his weekly rest day routine before practicing Thursday and Friday. San Francisco will travel to the East Coast after Friday's practice.

The 49ers have been hit hard by injuries the past two games, losing starting safety Talanoa Hufanga and backup safety/core special teams player George Odum. Hufanga and Odum are both on injured reserve, weakening the team's depth behind starters Tashaun Gipson and Ji'Ayir Brown.

Hufanga is out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee, while Odum underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps on Tuesday. There is a chance Odum could return to play if the 49ers make a deep run in the postseason.

On Wednesday, veteran cornerback Isaiah Oliver told NBC Sports Bay Area he can provide depth at safety. This week, the 49ers also signed veteran safety Erik Harris to the practice squad. First-year pro Tayler Hawkins is also on the practice squad.

The Eagles' most notable injury concerns are with right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Johnson sat out the Eagles' game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a groin injury. Cox was ruled out of Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

49ers practice report

No practice

DT Arik Armstead (foot)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs)

LT Trent Williams (not injury-related: Rest day)

Limited

RG Spencer Burford (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast