Skip Bayless vows to quit Dak Prescott in meltdown after 49ers' win

Noted Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless is changing his quarterback satisfaction status from "it's complicated" to "looking for something new."

In typical Bayless fashion, the "Undisputed" host posted a reaction video of himself after the 49ers trounced the Cowboys 42-10 on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

In the video, Bayless strolled over to the garbage can in his kitchen and tossed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's jersey into the trash. He then appeared to consider throwing his No. 11 Micah Parsons jersey in the garbage as well, but showed restraint and walked away.

Bayless didn't say a single word in the video. He let the caption do the talking instead.

That’s it. I am DONE DONE with Dak Prescott. Jerry should be, too.pic.twitter.com/kwQEgabAkW — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2023

Prescott had himself a rough Sunday night. He notched a 51.6 passer rating by throwing for 153 yards on 14-of-24 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions, his third career game with three picks.

Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush replaced Prescott with eight minutes to play and the 49ers leading by 32 points.

The 49ers Faithful can't relate to Bayless' quarterback complaints. Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards on 17-of-24 passing and a career-high four touchdowns. Purdy's 144.4 passer rating also is a career best.

Maybe Bayless will turn to a former 49ers quarterback -- Trey Lance -- as the Cowboys' answer under center.

