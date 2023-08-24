Six NFL teams that could have Trey Lance trade interest

Trey Lance's 49ers tenure could be coming to a close sooner rather than later. Or not. At this point, nobody really knows what the future holds for the former No. 3 pick.

However, that doesn't prevent us from speculating.

San Francisco officially named veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, not Lance, the backup to starter Brock Purdy on Wednesday. The move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and signaled a potential end to Lance's time in Santa Clara.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch hope to have Lance on the roster for the 2023 season, but acknowledged they would be willing to trade the young quarterback if he preferred to be elsewhere.

Here are six teams that could be interested in acquiring Lance.

Minnesota Vikings

If the 49ers look to trade Lance, the Vikings arguably are the most obvious fit.

Minnesota reportedly was one of "multiple" teams to discuss a trade for Lance with the 49ers in April prior to the 2023 NFL Draft before talks quickly fizzled out.

Lance is from Marshall, MN, approximately two hours and 40 minutes from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

The fit certainly makes sense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask don't exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses.

Even without Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the Bucs don't appear to be in a full rebuild and still have some talent on both sides of the ball, including star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on offense.

If Mayfield truly is the bridge quarterback he appears to be, why not throw a promising young signal-caller like Lance into the mix?

Las Vegas Raiders

Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, reunited once again.

Oh come on, have a sense of humor.

Yes, this would be chaotic and potentially toxic, but it's the Raiders. That hasn't stopped them before.

In all seriousness, Garoppolo never has been a surefire thing under center due to his extensive injury history and it almost prevented him from signing his free-agent contract with the Raiders this offseason.

As unlikely as this scenario is, you have to admit it's fun to think about.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons reportedly were interested in selecting Lance with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft before San Francisco took the North Dakota State product.

Atlanta ended up drafting tight end Kyle Pitts who, just like Lance, has not lived up to expectations thus far.

The 49ers have been searching for a tight end to pair with George Kittle for years now. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

Atlanta will start second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder with Taylor Heinicke serving as his backup. It's not wild to think that Lance could offer the Falcons a similar upside, if not more.

Detroit Lions

It's not his home state of Minnesota, but it's close enough.

Jared Goff has gone from an obvious bridge quarterback to a potential long-term answer in the Motor City.

Detroit was the darling of the NFL last season and expectations are high in 2023. If they disappoint, the quarterback position will be under a microscope. Lance could offer more upside than journeyman backup Teddy Bridgewater.

Denver Broncos

After the Broncos' disastrous 2022 season, it appeared as if Denver might have made a colossal mistake by giving Russell Wilson a five-year, $242 million contract after surrendering four draft picks for him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, most of the blame for Denver's 5-12 season has fallen on former head coach Nathaniel Hackett's shoulders. Lance not only could serve as a better backup to Wilson than Jarrett Stidham, but if the Broncos struggle again in 2023, Denver could look to make a change at quarterback.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast