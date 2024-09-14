Vikings' Darnold hopes practice vs. 49ers defense helps in Week 2

Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be calling on his 2023 49ers experience to aid him Sunday.

The 27-year-old backed up Brock Purdy a campaign ago and faced San Francisco’s elite defense every day at practice.

Darnold told reporters on Wednesday how his routine battles with the 49ers’ linebackers and defensive backs will help him in Week 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Just seeing them every day, I think it definitely helps,” Darnold said (h/t Minnesota Vikings). “Just experience being able to see the defense. You know, I’m sure they’ll have some different things. But [I’m] really excited about the opportunity."

A seven-year NFL veteran, Darnold has suited up for four different teams. San Francisco’s Super Bowl LVIII appearance, though, has been his first-and-only visit to the league's marquee event so far.

Darnold got daily repetitions against AP NFL All-Pros such as Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward, leading the quarterback to ultimately learn much about himself and schemes even without guaranteed playing time each week.

“The physicality that they play with and the speed that they play with,” Darnold cited as two aspects of the 49ers’ defense that stand out. “Obviously, they have a great scheme, and they play it really, really well … the different ways that they're able to disguise coverages presents certain problems -- obviously, schematically, but for a quarterback’s eyes. If you hitch one too many times, there’s a pretty good pass rush coming at you as well.

“Fred’s a great player. They got really good players all around on the defense. Fred being in the middle there and being able to fly around and make plays the way he does, attack the ball the way he does, it’s tough to find a better one than him at that mic position.”

NFL reps are NFL reps. But, facing San Francisco’s talent is just different.

Darnold made the most of his Bay Area experience. And because of it, he is ready to face his old pals when it counts.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast