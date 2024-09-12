Vikings QB Darnold shares valuable lessons learned with 49ers

Former 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold learned a lot in his one season with San Francisco.

Darnold appreciated every day as Brock Purdy’s backup and can attribute his 2023 campaign as a key reason why he's the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback going into their Week 2 matchup with the 49ers.

On Wednesday, The 2017 NFL Draft’s No. 3 overall pick told reporters what he took away from his short but effective San Francisco era.

“It was huge,” Darnold said about his 49ers stint (h/t Minnesota Vikings). “Just being able to learn how they do things over there, not only schematically, but as an organization. It was great to be a part of [it] for a year. The season we had last year was amazing to be a part of.”

Darnold got to experience a 12-5 49ers season and a Super Bowl run.

The seven-year veteran also got to watch the younger Purdy throw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns en route to becoming an NFL MVP finalist.

Darnold learned a lot after spending so much time living the quarterback life behind the scenes. And being the good spirit he is, Darnold is grateful for it.

“I learned so much last year,” the 27-year-old said. “Just what we did every single week. Being able to learn every game plan and study throughout the week, I think was the biggest takeaway that I had.

“With all the different things we had to know as quarterbacks going into a game … being able to study and know all of it without really having the reps throughout the week … being a backup and ready to go whenever my number was called … I think I learned a ton about myself last year, and I learned a lot about football as well.”

Darnold made one start over 10 appearances during the 2023 season. He recorded 297 yards and two touchdowns through the air, completing 28 of 46 attempts.

Darnold already is on the right track this season, throwing for 208 yards and two scores in Minnesota's Week 1 victory over the New York Giants.

His improvement came with the opportunity. Darnold likely wouldn’t be a starter in the NFL today without paying his dues -- specifically in the Bay.

“When you’re at quarterback, I feel like a lot of times you can feel everything collapsing in on you,” Darnold said. “Not just in the game, but theoretically as a whole. If things aren’t going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s your job to just put the ball in your playmaker’s hands and let them go make a play. It’s as simple as that sometimes. For me, it’s just being able to get the ball out and into their hands and let them go run with it.”

Darnold is looking solid for the Vikings. However, his former team will be ready to ruin the good vibes.

San Francisco’s defense just spoiled Aaron Rogers’ return to the field. The 49ers likely will not hold back against their old friend.

But Darnold wouldn’t want any handouts. He is just happy to play football.

