Warner, 49ers rave about Darnold's arm talent ahead of Week 2 clash

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ defense will see a familiar sight on Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings.

A year ago, Sam Darnold was the 49ers’ No. 2 quarterback and in charge of running the scout team offense to get the team’s defense prepared for the opponent every week in practice.

Darnold’s stint with the 49ers lasted only one season, as he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings at the start of NFL free agency in March.

“Loved having Sam here,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He was an awesome guy. He’s been that way everywhere he’s been. And we found it out personally here.

“But (I) always liked Sam before he got here. Just his talent level from college and what you'd seen in the NFL, and (it) was exactly as good as advertised. He's such a good athlete, so tough, can make any throw.”

Darnold’s throwing ability stood out on the practice field, so there will be no surprises on Sunday.

“With Sam, I was always really impressed with the arm talent,” 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said. “I mean, I don’t know if I’ve seen as natural of a thrower of the football as him, being able to make all the throws.

“Obviously, he’s the guy now over there. He has a load of confidence coming off a big win against the Giants on the road. So they’re going to be fired up to play at home, and we got to come ready to go.”

Darnold served as the 49ers' backup to Brock Purdy last season. He got the start in Week 18 when the 49ers rested a good number of their regulars against the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold completed 16 of 26 attempts for 189 yards and one touchdown in a 21-20 loss.

Shanahan said he was hoping the 49ers could retain Darnold as the backup for another season, but Darnold had an opportunity to be the starter with the Vikings after Kirk Cousins' departure to the Atlanta Falcons.

Darnold’s debut in Week 1 with the Vikings was a success. He completed his first 12 pass attempts of the game as the Vikings opened with a 28-6 victory over the New York Giants.

Darnold completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 113.2.

“He’s stout,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. “He can run a little bit. Since he’s been here, I know how his arm strength is and how he’s a good processor of information and can get the ball out.

“It’ll be the same formula: Try to make them one-dimensional and go from there.”

The Vikings’ top running back is former Packers running back Aaron Jones, who gained 94 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries in his first game with Minnesota.

