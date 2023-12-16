49ers promote two players for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

The 49ers on Saturday promoted defensive lineman T.Y. McGill and running back Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad ahead of their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring) both have been ruled out, which will put the responsibility on the interior of the line solidly on the shoulders of Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis, along with McGill.

Kinlaw’s production has been much improved after a healthy offseason. The former first-round draft pick has recorded 2.5 sacks, 18 tackles -- 11 solo, three for a loss -- and five quarterback hits during the 2023 NFL season. The sizable tackle also has broken up three passes in his 13 game appearances.

On the offensive side of the ball, McNichols will add depth behind Christian McCaffrey in the absence of Elijah Mitchell, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. J.P. Mason also is likely to be seen with the offense, along with special teams as usual.

McNichols, who spent time with the 49ers in 2017, has appeared in one game this season, but was on the field for only six special teams plays in the team’s Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

While both Oren Burks (knee) and Ross Dwelley (ankle) have been ruled out, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks shared Thursday that Dre Greenlaw (hip) is expected to play.

General manager John Lynch shared during his weekly KNBR appearance on Friday that Charvarius Ward also has a chance to return to the field after only playing four snaps against Seattle in Week 14 due to a groin injury.

Offensive linemen Spencer Burford (knee) and Aaron Banks (hip) both also are questionable.

