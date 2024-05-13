Longtime 49ers tight end Dwelley signs contract with Falcons

Longtime 49ers backup tight end Ross Dwelley is heading to Atlanta.

Dwelley signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the team announced. Dwelley joins another former 49ers backup tight end, Charlie Woerner, with the Falcons. Woerner signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Falcons early in the free-agent signing period.

Dwelley’s move to the Falcons officially ends his six-year run with the 49ers after originally signing as an undrafted rookie in 2018 from the University of San Diego.

“Thank you @49ers for the last 6 years of my career,” Dwelley wrote on Instagram. “[San Francisco] gave me the best memories and experiences of a lifetime; two [Super Bowls], lots of playoff runs, and a brotherhood. Grateful for my time there!

“Beyond excited for this next chapter of my journey. Can’t wait to be a part of the @atlantafalcons organization!!”

Dwelley appeared in 84 games (17 starts) with the 49ers. His best statistical season came in 2020, when he caught 19 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. He made nine starts that season while George Kittle battled injury issues.

Dwelley’s production dropped off dramatically in the past three seasons, catching just eight passes in 41 games. In his career, he has 44 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns.

