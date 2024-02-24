Report: Ex-49ers kicker Gould becomes high school football coach

After 18 seasons as a kicker in the NFL, Robbie Gould has a new job: High school football coach.

Gould has taken the head coaching position at Rolling Meadows, a school in the northwest Chicago suburbs, the Chicago Sun Times reported Friday, citing sources.

The school has had success in the past, with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being a 2010 graduate of Rolling Meadows, but last season they struggled to a 2-7 record. Gould met with players at the school on Friday, but no local members of the media were allowed to speak to him.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Gould starred for the Chicago Bears for 10 seasons from 2005-2015, leaving as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. After signing with the 49ers in 2017, Gould experienced a resurgence and was consistently one of the best kickers in the league.

Ultimately, the 49ers and Gould could not come to an agreement on a contract extension and the organization selected Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to replace him.

Gould officially retired on Dec. 7, 2023, ending his career as the 10th all-time scorer in NFL history, having made 86.5 percent of his field goals as the ninth-most accurate kicker in league history.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast